Updated - July 16, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus Pad 2 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Check price, features

OnePlus Pad 2 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Check price, features | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Tuesday introduced its latest tablet, OnePlus Pad 2, for global markets including India. The successor of OnePlus Pad uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

OnePlus Pad 2 was launched alongside OnePlus Nord 4 at company’s Summer Launch.

OnePlus Pad 2 also comes with generative AI features like AI Toolbox, recording summary, AI writer, eraser 2.0, and smart cutout 2.0.

OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a 12.1 inch 3K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness.

OnePlus Pad 2 comes in two variants 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

With Open Canvas, the Pad 2 supports up to three split-screen apps simultaneously.

OnePlus Pad 2 sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front lens.

OnePlus has loaded a 9,510mAh battery in Pad 2 along with a 67W charger inside the box. It claims a standby time of up to 43 days.

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers hi-resolution spatial audio through six speakers.

OnePlus Pad 2 also supports OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard accessories. Both will be sold separately.

OnePlus Pad 2 will sell at ₹39,999 for 8GB/128GB while the 12GB/256GB model costs ₹42,999. It will be available across Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores and select offline partner stores.

OnePlus Stylo 2 is priced at ₹5,499 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard is priced at ₹8,499.

