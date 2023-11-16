OnePlus Open Review | Shows great promise

November 16, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

Competition in the foldable phones market is heating up as OnePlus unveiled its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes with IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Let’s dive in to know more about the new OnePlus Open.

In the Box

There is obviously the phone, and unlike the Samsung Fold5, you get a SuperVOOC charge and an 8A-rated USB-A-to-C cable. There is also a plastic case for the two halves of the phone.

Design

The OnePlus Open stands out as a well-designed foldable device, offering a sleek and impressive build. The frame and chassis are constructed from aerospace-grade alloys, a combination of cobalt molybdenum and titanium, which not only lends strength but also keeps the phone lightweight. The frame is flat and thin and boasts a matte finish, giving it a premium touch. The hinge, significantly thinner than some of its competitors, relies on a streamlined design with fewer components, enhancing its sturdiness. The external display is protected by Ceramic Guard, a proprietary glass known for its remarkable impact resistance. In terms of aesthetics, the Voyager Black version features a black vegan leather-covered rear panel, offering an appealing texture and resisting fingerprints. Notably, the foldable screen is vibrant, bezel-less, and free from any noticeable creases when in use, making it ideal for multitasking and immersive experiences.

When closed, the OnePlus Open utilises a 6.31-inch OLED screen on the front with slim bezels, rounded corners, and a punch hole accommodating the 32MP front camera. This cover screen serves as a practical primary display with its high resolution, dynamic refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision. The device doesn’t rely on an under-screen fingerprint reader; instead, it features a conventional always-on scanner integrated into the Power/Lock key on the right side. The phone’s alert slider, still present on the right, offers three positions for Ring, Vibrate, and Silent modes, maintaining its tactile feel and ease of use. On the top, you’ll find two speaker grilles, a microphone, and an IR blaster, with one of the grilles serving as the secondary earpiece. The bottom houses the primary microphone, a dual-SIM tray, a USB-C 3.1 port, and additional outlets, though only one outputs sound. The OnePlus Open offers a well-thought-out design and an array of features, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a foldable device.

Display

The OnePlus Open boasts two high-quality screens, both featuring LTPO3 OLED panels. The primary foldable display measures 7.82 inches and offers a resolution of 2440x2268 pixels, while the cover auxiliary screen, with a 6.31-inch size, boasts a pixel density of 431ppi and a resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels. Both screens share impressive attributes such as 10-bit colour depth, dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz PWM dimming, and 240Hz touch response. They also deliver a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits and peak brightness of 2,800 nits, with support for HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The displays support a range of HDR formats, and are compatible with popular streaming apps, and enhance visual quality through options like Image Sharpener, Video Color Boost, and Bright HDR Video Mode.

OS

The OnePlus Open runs on Android 13, featuring the tailored OxygenOS 13.2, optimised for foldable devices. With the exception of its multitasking capabilities, OxygenOS closely resembles Oppo’s ColorOS.

Processor

The OnePlus Open is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, utilising a configuration that includes a high-performance 3.19 GHz Cortex-X3 prime core, two 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 heavy hitters, two 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 medium cores, and three 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 power-saving units. Handling graphics is the Adreno 740 GPU, renowned as one of the most potent mobile GPUs available. With 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a capacious 512GB UFS 4.0 storage chip, the device is suitably equipped to manage a wide range of applications and games, which performed exceptionally well on both displays. The single-core and multi-core CPU figures recorded in the GeekBench 6 test were 1072 and 3959 respectively. Similarly, the GPU OpenCL score recorded on the new OnePlus Open in our test came out to be 8490.

Camera

The OnePlus Open features a comprehensive camera setup comprising three primary rear cameras and two selfie cameras. On the back, it houses a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide/macro camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with impressive optical and in-sensor magnification capabilities. The primary camera, equipped with a 52MP Sony LYT-808 sensor, offers exceptional image quality with 48MP effective resolution in a 4:3 aspect ratio. Its results exhibit remarkable detail, high contrast, vivid colours, and good dynamic range, though some photos occasionally appear overexposed. The in-sensor zoom function allows for high-quality 2x magnification. The ultrawide camera, with a 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor, delivers great performance and supports macro photography from just 3.5cm away. The telephoto camera, incorporating a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor, produces stunning 3x zoomed photos, showcasing top-notch detail, natural colours, and excellent contrast.

In terms of selfie cameras, the OnePlus Open boasts a 32MP imager inside the cover screen and a 20MP shooter within the foldable display. The 32MP camera inside the cover display, while generally good, tends to produce slightly hazy photos, which could be attributed to software processing and may receive improvements in future updates. On the other hand, the 20MP camera inside the foldable screen produces cleaner yet less detailed images due to upscaling. The primary camera captures outstanding selfies with natural bokeh and exceptional processing, setting a high standard for selfie photography.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Open supports various camera modes, including Night Mode for impressive low-light photography and a versatile Portrait Mode that offers three zoom levels, mimicking different Hasselblad lenses for varying artistic effects. All rear cameras support 4K 60fps video recording with EIS, along with the option for 4K 30fps Dolby Vision. The selfie cameras also support 4K video recording at 30fps, although they lack Dolby Vision compatibility. The OnePlus Open showcases a powerful and versatile camera system, delivering impressive results across a range of shooting scenarios.

Battery

With a 4,805mAh battery, the OnePlus Open provides a comfortable day-long usage experience. The device offers support for rapid 67W fast wired charging, ensuring you can quickly replenish your battery when needed. It’s worth noting that the phone ships with an 80W SuperVOOC charger, although the device itself doesn’t support 80W charging. The new OnePlus Open refills the battery from 1-100% in 40-45 minutes.

Verdict

Available at ₹1,39,999, the OnePlus Open competes with Samsung’s Fold series, and shows great promise. This well-constructed smartphone boasts top-tier specifications and offers remarkable versatility as it seamlessly transitions between a phone and a tablet. The OnePlus Open stands out with its sleek and sturdy design, thinner and lighter profile, and superior displays that feature higher resolution, colour quality, and support for Dolby Vision. With the Snapdragon chip, efficient cooling solutions, and software optimisations, the OnePlus Open delivers a stable and high-performing experience without significant throttling or overheating concerns.