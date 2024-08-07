GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OnePlus Open Apex Edition with 1 TB storage launched in India: Features, price, availability

OnePlus has added the AI features like AI Eraser and AI Smart Cutout to live up to the hype of gen AI trend

Updated - August 07, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 07:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus Open Apex Edition with 1 TB storage launched in India: Features, price, availability

OnePlus Open Apex Edition with 1 TB storage launched in India: Features, price, availability | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) launched the Apex Edition of OnePlus Open. The limited-edition foldable smartphone comes in Crimson Shadow and acts as an extension of OnePlus’s first foldable phone, OnePlus Open, launched in October last year.

OnePlus has added the AI features like AI Eraser and AI Smart Cutout to live up to the hype of gen AI trend.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a vegan leather design at the back with an orange accent on the alert slider. The phone claims 239 grams weight.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users in India can get free screen upgrade: Report

OnePlus Open Apex Edition has a 6.31-inch cover screen having 120 Hz refresh rate whereas the main display is of 7.82-inch with similar refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness. Both the displays support Dolby Vision.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition gets 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on the same processor as the Open, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, operating system is OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus will offer 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates in Open Apex Edition.

OnePlus Nord 4 Review | A distinctive appeal

OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with an industry-first VIP mode that restricts all microphones and cameras on the phone once activated through alert slider.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition gets the same battery of 4,805 mAh battery on top of a 67 W charger that ships inside the box.

The Apex Edition of OnePlus Open has a 48 MP main camera along with a 64 MP telephoto sensor and a 48 MP ultrawide lens. It has a 20 MP front camera on inside and a 32 MP selfie sensor on the cover.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition starts at ₹1,49,999, and will sell on OnePlus, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and at offline partner stores like Reliance Digital, Bajaj, Croma, Vijay Sales and more. It will go on open sale from August 10.

