April 01, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The mid-range segment has become a hotspot for competition. OnePlus, with its Nord series of phones, has catered to this segment’s demands quite well. With the same goal in mind, the company has now unveiled its latest phone - the OnePlus Nord CE 4. Falling under the price bracket of ₹25,000, the phone aims to offer an enhanced overall experience with new updated features.

ADVERTISEMENT

Design

Design-wise, the phone resembles the Nord variants which we have seen recently. However, looks-wise, the phone comes in two colours. We got the Celadon Marble variant, which is a genuine first for the OnePlus Nord range. The new body colour and the marble pattern underlines the style quotient of the phone. You can also opt for the Dark Chrome variant. The thing we liked about the rear side design is that it makes the phone look smudge-free.

In-hand feel of the phone is good too. The phone feels light due to its plastic back. The rear side also sports the elongated but slim island carrying the camera sensor and the dual LED flash. Towards the front side, the company has used Dragontrail glass to increase the phone’s resistance power. You get to see the punch hole sitting at the top centre of the display. The bezels are also very thin offering wide screen space.

ADVERTISEMENT

The placement of the ports and the buttons is usual. The power button and the volume rockers sit on the right side of the phone whereas the left side is completely blank. The top side houses the IR emitter and a secondary mic. At the bottom side lies a hybrid SIM tray allowing expansion of internal storage up to 1TB. Also, you get a Type-C port and the speaker grill at the bottom.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Display

The new Nord CE 4 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 394 ppi. The display delivers crisp and detailed visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks. The screen-to-body ratio of 93.40% and an aspect ratio of 20.1:9 provide an expansive viewing area, making it ideal for multimedia consumption. Additionally, the display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid animations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, it offers advanced colour technologies such as sRGB, DCI-P3, 10-bit colour depth, and HDR10+, for an exceptional viewing experience across various content types.

The phone also incorporates Aqua Touch technology, which allows for better touch detection in wet conditions and boasts a 240Hz touch sampling rate for responsive and accurate touch inputs.

OS

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 runs on the latest OxygenOS 14.0 out of the box, making it the first device in the OnePlus Nord series to feature this iteration. OxygenOS 14 builds upon the legacy of OxygenOS 13, introducing new animations, music, and colour schemes for a refreshed user experience. Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is promised to receive two major Android software updates and a third year of security updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Processor

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, an octa-core processor. Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3, this new chip offers noticeable improvements in both CPU and GPU performance, enabling better multitasking capabilities and enhanced gaming experiences. Additionally, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is more power-efficient, contributing to better battery life.

One of the standout features of this chip is the built-in Qualcomm AI engine, which future-proofs the device by enabling advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Complementing the capable processor is a generous 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which allows for seamless multitasking and efficient memory management. The device also comes with a substantial 256GB of internal storage. For those who require even more storage, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 supports expandable storage of up to 1TB.

In benchmark testing, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 achieved a single-core score of 1143 and a multi-core score of 2991. The device’s GPU also recorded a score of 3518 on the same benchmark suite. These scores provide an objective measure of the Nord CE4’s processing power and graphics rendering capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 packs a capable camera system that aims to deliver impressive results in various shooting scenarios. At the heart of its rear camera setup lies the Sony LYT-600 sensor, which is designed to provide an all-around great photography experience. This main camera is complemented by optical image stabilization (OIS), a feature that compensates for hand movements and vibrations, resulting in smoother and more stable shots, even in less-than-ideal conditions. The camera sensor delivers crisp and clear photos, even when cropping or digitally zooming into the shots.

Accompanying the main camera is an 8MP Sony IMX355, ultra-wide sensor, which allows users to capture expansive landscapes, group shots, and wide-angle perspectives with ease. For those who enjoy capturing portraits, the phone offers Portrait Mode 2.0, which promises improved facial clarity and brightness, as well as the ability to adjust the depth of field for a more natural and aesthetically pleasing bokeh effect.

In low-light conditions, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 leverages its RAW HDR capabilities, which result in a better dynamic range and detail preservation, ensuring that users can capture stunning night shots and low-light imagery.

Surprisingly, OnePlus removed the 2MP macro lens found in Nord CE 3 last year.

When it comes to selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP front-facing camera, which delivers sharp and detailed self-portraits, making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy capturing their everyday moments or creating content for social media.

Battery

The battery section of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 has seen an upgrade (from 5,000mAh). The phone now features a 5,500mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for frequent recharges. For charging, the phone is equipped with a 100W SUPERVOOCs charging capability the same we saw in the OnePlus 12R. Moreover, it has clever charging processes that cater to overnight charging needs, providing users with peace of mind while optimizing battery longevity.

Verdict

With its stylish Celadon Marble design, a capable Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, the Nord CE 4 delivers a good all-around package. It raises the bar, delivering exceptional value for money and desired features in its price bracket. But it is the time to get rid of the plastic back panel at this price point.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 also brings in serious upgrades over its predecessor, intensifying the competition in the fiercely contested mid-range segment at a starting price of ₹24,999, where it has to fight against Nothing Phone 2a.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.