Having already reviewed the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, today, we have the Lite version - the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. As the name implies, the phone is the cheaper variant of the CE 4, targeting users close to the 20k segment. The phone comes with improvements over its predecessor, the One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite. The latest model features an AMOLED display, an updated rear camera setup, and a larger battery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the latest surge in the mid-segment, it will be interesting to see how Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will position itself in the competition.

Design

You will see the typical Nord design in the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. The phone comes with a plastic build and an aluminium frame. The hands-on experience is passable, considering that at times while operating it the round edges did not fit the palm. We got our hands on the grey variant, which emits a sturdy look. However, the rear body is prone to smudges needing regular cleaning.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the back side, you can sport the two rear camera sensors placed in a thin cylindrical frame. The front side is all screen with a punch hole on the top to hold the selfie camera sensor. The power button and the volume rockers are located on the right side whereas you can find the SIM tray on the left side. A 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C USB port and the speaker grille are located on the bottom.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features an upgraded screen compared to its predecessor. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The screen had a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, delivering a sharp 394 ppi pixel density. The screen’s 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsiveness and has an aspect ratio of 20:9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The display supports 100% sRGB and 100% Display P3 colour gamuts. The screen shines in various lighting conditions with its impressive 2,100 nits peak brightness. It employs 480Hz Pulse-Width Modulation for backlight control and is certified for HD playback on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

OS

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G ships with OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 and is guaranteed to receive two years of major Android OS updates.

Processor and Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G maintains the same processor as its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC which means there aren’t significant performance improvements over the previous model. The device comes in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite using an older processor, the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks. Users can expect smooth operation for basic activities. The Adreno 619 GPU handles the device’s graphics demands, allowing for comfortable gameplay at moderate to high-quality settings, though some frame rate drops may occur in more demanding titles.

The device achieved a single-core score of 902 and a multi-core score of 2004 in the GeekBench test. The GPU score of 1459 indicates moderate graphics capabilities suitable for casual gaming and media consumption.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G brings some notable changes to its camera setup compared to its predecessor. While it may seem like a downgrade on paper, moving from a 108MP to a 50MP primary sensor, the new Sony LYT-600 sensor (also found in the Nord CE4) actually offers improved performance. The rear camera system is complemented by a 2MP depth sensor for better portraits, though it loses the macro mode. A 16MP front-facing camera handles selfies, but it’s worth noting that the phone lacks an ultra-wide lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of image quality, the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G tends to produce good-quality photos. The images captured show nice colour reproduction with a good level of saturation and white balance. However, on some occasions you might see oversharpening in the images. The new sensor performs well in capturing more light, showing a noticeable improvement over its predecessor, especially in dim lighting. However, it struggles in very low-light situations, often over-softening details and distorting colours. Selfies maintain a natural look without excessive skin smoothing, and the portrait mode excels in edge detection, producing a pleasing bokeh effect.

Overall, the camera performance of the Nord CE 4 Lite can be described as average, but competitive within its price range. It offers good value for users who prioritize natural-looking images and improved low-light performance. However, for those seeking a more versatile or higher-quality camera setup, options like the Moto Edge 50 Fusion might be worth considering, even though it costs slightly more (1-2k extra). The choice ultimately depends on individual preferences and budget constraints.

Battery

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 5,500mAh battery that ensures all-day power with moderate usage. The phone comes with an 80W fast charging capability, charging it in just 40-50 minutes. While the battery performance is generally reliable, extended usage can cause the phone to heat up. Nonetheless, the impressive battery life and fast charging make it a convenient choice for users seeking long-lasting performance.

Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G presents itself as a balanced mid-range option, offering some notable improvements over its predecessor while maintaining a competitive price point. The switch to an AMOLED display is a welcome upgrade, providing users with a more vibrant and smooth visual experience. The camera power, along with the long-lasting battery, strongly supplements the case for the new Nord CE 4 Lite 5G strongly. However, an upgraded processor would have been a nice addition, as the competition is heating up around the 20k segment. The phone starts at ₹19,999.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.