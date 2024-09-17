ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earbuds launched with 43 hours battery life. Details

Published - September 17, 2024 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earbuds launched with 43 hours battery life. Details | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) launched its new entry segment TWS earbuds, Nord Buds 3 in India. The third-generation OnePlus Nord Buds 3 claims up to 32dB of active noise cancellation.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 claims to offer 43 hours of battery life and up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge with active noise cancellation disabled. A 10 minute charge claims 11 hours of playback.

Nord Buds 3 uses dual mic systemn for clear calls feature that amplify voices recorded in loud environments. It also comes with the transparency mode for ambient external sounds with audio from the connected device.

Nord Buds 3 has a 12.4mm titanized diaphragm. The earbuds comes with bass enhancement technology, BassWave 2.0 which offers an adjustable range of up to ±10dB. Overall, the bass level has also been amped up by 2dB.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It can create 3D audio using OnePlus’ proprietary soundscape expansion algorithm when paired with OnePlus smartphones.

The Nord Buds 3 offers three EQ: Balanced, Serenade, and Bass.

For pairing, the Nord Buds 3 uses Bluetooth 5.4 and above, dual connection, and Google Fast Pair.

The earbuds are IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 comes in Harmonic Gray and Melodic White, and starts at ₹2,299. It will be available on OnePlus, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and, as well as offline partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics and other partner stores.

