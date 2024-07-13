OnePlus has disclosed that their upcoming smartphone Nord 4 will run on Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor along with a high-density graphite sheet, a steel vapour chamber and a micron-level copper foil for better heat dissipation.

The new OnePlus Nord 4 along with other IoT products will be launched on July 16 in its Summer Launch event.

OnePlus said the temperature performance of a smartphone is influenced the material of the external body, the internal cooling system, and actual usage scenarios.

It did research on how users use their phones, like horizontal during gaming sessions and vertical when you’re taking selfies and making calls. “This led to us building an all new internal structure and using innovative heat dissipation materials to essentially build a thermal conduction barrier between OnePlus Nord 4’s innards and your hand.”

In addition, OnePlus claims to optimise temperature control for scenarios such as video playback, gaming, video recording and calling.

OnePlus Nord 4, with intelligent detection powered by its 13 temperature sensors, can effectively regulate the phone’s temperature, the company claims.

“In tests done by one of our community in India at 45 degrees Celsius, with GPS navigation on and 10 applications running in the background, OnePlus Nord 4’s average temperature on the back was shown to be 7 degrees Celsius lower than the Samsung A55.”

It further added, “At 40 degrees Celsius, watching short videos on Instagram and using WhatsApp for video calls, the average temperature on the back is 3.5 to 5 degrees Celsius lower than that of the Samsung A55.”

OnePlus Nord 4 uses aluminum alloy for its back body construction.

OnePlus has reportedly said to give 4 years of OS and 6 years of security updates in Nord 4.

