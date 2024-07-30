The Chinese company has recently launched an array of products, and we are delving into the OnePlus Nord 4 first. The new Nord 4 comes with a refreshing unibody design that is a welcome change in the series.

In the fiercely competitive mid-range segment, the OnePlus Nord 4 is strategically positioned with features like a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, a 50 MP main camera, a 5,500 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging, and yes, AI features.

Design

The OnePlus Nord 4 marks a significant departure from its predecessors with its all-metal unibody design. This throwback to the classic OnePlus 3T era feels refreshing in a market saturated with glass-sandwich designs. The phone feels premium in hand, with a solid build quality that belies its mid-range positioning. Despite the metal construction, OnePlus has managed to keep the weight in check at 199.5 grams, striking a good balance between durability and comfort.

On the rear side, you will find the camera module positioned horizontally, a departure from the vertical arrangement seen in previous Nord models. The camera lenses are slightly raised but integrated well into the overall design. The button layout is typical of OnePlus, with the power button and the volume rocker on the right. The alert slider, which we really like, makes a welcome appearance on the left side. On the top side lies an IR emitter and a secondary mic. The bottom side houses the USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and the speaker grille.

The Nord 4 comes in three striking finishes: Obsidian Midnight (our review variant), Mercurial Silver (featuring an intricate 2D laser-etched design), and Oasis Green. Each variant offers a distinct personality, catering to different tastes. The phone also comes with an IP65 rating, providing protection against dust and water.

Display

The OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, resulting in a crisp 450 ppi. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and fluid animations, while the peak brightness of 2,150 nits makes outdoor visibility a non-issue.

One of the standout features is the ProXDR technology, borrowed from the flagship OnePlus 12 series. This intelligent system analyses images and videos in your gallery, adjusting brightness and clarity to showcase them at their best, regardless of the viewing environment. The display also supports Ultra HDR, further enhancing the visual experience.

Additionally, the flat display is a practical choice, reducing accidental touches and making the device easier to use with screen protectors.

OS

The Nord 4 runs on OxygenOS 14.1, based on Android 14. OnePlus has committed to four years of software updates plus two years of security patches, ensuring the device stays current for years to come. The clean, near-stock Android experience that OxygenOS is known for is present here, with thoughtful additions that enhance usability without cluttering the interface.

Performance and AI

The new Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset, a powerful mid-range processor. Paired with the Adreno 732 GPU, this setup handles everything from day-to-day tasks to demanding games with ease. Our review unit came with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample memory for multitasking and storage for apps and media. The RAM-Vita technology, part of OnePlus’s Trinity Engine, uses AI to optimise memory management, allowing apps to stay open for up to 72 hours.

In benchmark tests, the Nord 4 impressed with a Geekbench single-core score of 972, a multi-core score of 3972, and a GPU score of 8060. These numbers translate to real-world performance that’s snappy and responsive, with no noticeable lag or stuttering, even under heavy loads.

The phone also comes packed with a suite of intelligent features designed to streamline your daily tasks. The AI Audio Summary function automatically transcribes lengthy meetings, while AI Note Summary swiftly digests your inbox into manageable snippets. When language barriers arise, AI Text Translate steps in effortlessly. But OnePlus doesn’t stop at productivity - they’ve ingeniously applied AI to tackle common frustrations. The Nord 4’s AI Linkboost feature leverages artificial intelligence to expedite network reconnection after leaving dead zones, meaning less time staring at “No Service” and more time staying connected.

Camera

The camera setup on the Nord 4 is headlined by a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 16 MP front-facing camera. In daylight conditions, the main camera captures detailed images with good dynamic range and accurate colors. The RAW algorithms borrowed from the OnePlus 12 series contribute to impressive clarity and detail retention. Portrait mode produces pleasing bokeh effects with good edge detection.

The ultra-wide camera, with its 112-degree field of view, is perfect for landscape shots and group photos. While there’s a noticeable drop in detail compared to the main sensor, it performs admirably in well-lit conditions.

Low-light performance is commendable, thanks to the night mode, which does a good job of reducing noise and bringing out details in shadows. However, it’s not quite on par with flagship devices in challenging lighting conditions.

The 16 MP selfie camera produces sharp, well-exposed self-portraits. The company has said that it will be rolling out an AI Groupfie feature in a recent software update, which promises to adjust subjects’ eyes post-capture.

Battery

The Nord 4 is shipped with a 5,500 mAh battery, which easily lasts through a full day of heavy use. The company has added a 100 W SUPERVOOC fast charger in the box, which charges the phone completely within 30 minutes.

OnePlus has also implemented its Battery Health Engine, which uses AI to analyse usage patterns and optimise charging. The company claims the battery can retain over 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charging cycles – roughly four years of use. This focus on longevity is commendable and adds to the overall value proposition of the device.

Verdict

Starting at ₹29,999, the latest OnePlus Nord 4 positions itself as a strong contender in the mid-range segment. The all-metal design gives the phone a distinctive appeal, while the powerful processor coupled with AI, versatile camera system, and long-lasting battery with super-fast charging make it a well-rounded package.

We also feel that it might steal some thunder from its siblings, the Nord CE 4 and CE 4 Lite.

