ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord 4 launched in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Sony camera: Specs, price and availability

Updated - July 16, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 07:24 pm IST

OnePlus has also announced generative AI features on Nord 4 like AI clear face, AI eraser and AI summarise

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus Nord 4 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Tuesday expanded its Nord series and launched OnePlus Nord 4 in Summer Launch event. The premium segment phone comes with 4 years of OS and 6 years of security updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus has also announced generative AI features on Nord 4 like AI clear face, AI eraser and AI summarise.

OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74 inch AMOLED display with 2,150 nits peak brightness and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It supports HDR10 and has 450 ppi, with a resolution of 2772x1240.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 50MP Sony sensor as primary with OIS along with an 8MP Sony ultrawide lens. At front, it has a 16MP camera.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus Nord 4 ships with a 5,500mAh battery and a 100W charger inside the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nord 4 will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus Nord 4 will start at ₹29,999 for 8GB/128GB, ₹32,999 for 8GB/256GB and ₹35,999 for 12GB/256GB.

OnePlus Nord 4 pre-order starts July 20 while the phone goes on sale starting August 2 on Amazon, OnePlus’s website, and other leading retail channels.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US