OnePlus Nord 4 launched in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Sony camera: Specs, price and availability

OnePlus has also announced generative AI features on Nord 4 like AI clear face, AI eraser and AI summarise

Updated - July 16, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 07:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Tuesday expanded its Nord series and launched OnePlus Nord 4 in Summer Launch event. The premium segment phone comes with 4 years of OS and 6 years of security updates.

OnePlus has also announced generative AI features on Nord 4 like AI clear face, AI eraser and AI summarise.

OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74 inch AMOLED display with 2,150 nits peak brightness and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It supports HDR10 and has 450 ppi, with a resolution of 2772x1240.

The OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 50MP Sony sensor as primary with OIS along with an 8MP Sony ultrawide lens. At front, it has a 16MP camera.

OnePlus Nord 4 ships with a 5,500mAh battery and a 100W charger inside the box.

The Nord 4 will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus Nord 4 will start at ₹29,999 for 8GB/128GB, ₹32,999 for 8GB/256GB and ₹35,999 for 12GB/256GB.

OnePlus Nord 4 pre-order starts July 20 while the phone goes on sale starting August 2 on Amazon, OnePlus’s website, and other leading retail channels.

