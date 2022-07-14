OnePlus Nord 2T Review: A premium mid-ranger with familiar aesthetics | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

July 14, 2022 14:45 IST

The OnePlus Nord 2T caters to the mid-segment and the initial premium segment with its higher version

OnePlus is focusing heavily on the mid-segment with its Nord series, and in the process brought out the Nord 2T last month. The OnePlus Nord 2T actually caters to two segments: the mid-segment, and the initial premium segment with its higher version. We experienced the phone which is the successor to the Nord 2, and came to a conclusion you all will love to read.

Design

The Nord 2T has been designed using the glass and aluminum chassis, giving it a good and solid feel. The back of the phone looks and feels quite premium, and you would love to flaunt it. The phone doesn’t get fingerprint imprints on it, which is a relief. It is not very slippery either, despite using the glass design. The back panel has a centrally placed OnePlus logo, a rectangular camera module having triple rear lenses, and an LED flashlight.

The right panel has the power button and the useful notification slider which Nord users have been missing. The left panel holds the volume rocker while the bottom has a Type-C port and dual speaker grille. There’s no 3.5mm jack here. The punch-hole display phone has ample space for content.

OnePlus Nord 2T Review | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Display

The Nord 2T features an AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The 6.43-inch screen has 800 nits of peak brightness. The display doesn’t lose any details in terms of color accuracy and brightness. The screen is punchy and the content looks vibrant on it. You won’t miss the 120 Hz panel due to its AMOLED nature.

Performance

Under the hood, the Nord 2T uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset while its predecessor, the Nord 2, had a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The performance has been smooth without glitches. I was using it for the past couple of weeks and found it to be a strong all-round performer. The gaming prowess is adequate and it does generate heat. The pairing of Nord 2T with 12GB RAM is a smart choice, although we were provided with the 8GB unit for review.

The Nord 2T runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and the overall experience has been clean and bloat-free. I found it similar to other OnePlus phones running on the same platform. The scrolling has been smooth on Nord 2T thanks to its processor and OS.

Camera

OnePlus Nord 2T holds a triple rear camera at the back. The main lens, a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor (used in Nothing Phone 1 as well), has been in business for quite some time and is doing fine here as well. The samples have been adept at preserving details. The 8MP ultra-wide lens captures enough space in a frame. The 2MP monochrome sensor is for enthusiasts.

A 32MP selfie camera in the Nord 2T properly depicts the images in wider scenarios. The portrait shots range from decent to good, depending on the environment.

Battery

OnePlus has padded the Nord 2T with a 4,500mAh battery coupled with an 80W fast charger. The combination here is great as the battery easily lasts a day and the charger fills it up quickly. The SUPERVOOC chargers have been a crowd favorite and the Nord 2T proves exactly why with its battery and charger duet.

Conclusion

OnePlus Nord 2T starts at ₹28,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. However, comparing it with Nord 2, we did not find much of a change. The absence of a 120 Hz panel, a macro lens instead of mono, and an enhanced processor could have been a good value addition for a successor.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 2T does give you a premium feel, fast charging, a proven Sony IMX766 sensor, and an enjoyable selfie experience. It would be unjust to compare it with Nothing Phone 1 now.

Overall, the mid-segment is flooding with smartphones, and the Nord 2T is a fresh addition.