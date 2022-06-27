OnePlus Nord 2T arrives on July 1, to feature MediaTek SoC, 80W fast charging

OnePlus Nord 2T will feature 50MP main lens with OIS

OnePlus has announced the launch date of Nord 2T in India. An extension of Nord 2 series, the OnePlus Nord 2T arrives on July 1. The Notify Me page has already gone live for the Nord 2T. The smartphone will be launched via company’s website and probably through Amazon India as well.

OnePlus Nord 2T will come with features like 80W fast charging, 50MP main lens, and MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

OnePlus has packed the Nord 2T with a 4,500mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC charging. For the photography, the Chinese smartphone maker has given a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor in the Nord 2T. The company claims that the Nord 2T rear camera will have optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The Nord 2T is expected to get a 32MP selfie lens. The main lens will probably get support from an 8MP wide angle camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The phone might come in two different RAM/ROM models starting with 6GB/128GB as the base version and the going up to 8GB/256GB as the high-end variant. Nord 2T might ship with the Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box on top of OxygenOS 12.1.

The Nord 2T could have a 6.43 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone features a punch hole display housing the front camera.

The Nord series is currently doing well for OnePlus in the market, because of its price-versus-features balancing. The Nord series has also given a fresh option to people in the mid-segment who can otherwise opt for Xiaomi or Realme.