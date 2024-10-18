ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus new operating system OxygenOS 15 launches on October 24

Published - October 18, 2024 01:24 pm IST

It is expected that OnePlus 13 will be the first phone to run OxygenOS 15 out of the box. Probably, the phone may also be launched on the same day in China

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus new operating system OxygenOS 15 launches on October 24 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus has announced to launch its latest smartphone operating system, OxygenOS 15, on October 24. The new OS will be based upon Android 15 which has started coming to devices in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected that OnePlus 13 will be the first phone to run OxygenOS 15 out of the box. Probably, the phone may also be launched on the same day in China.

According to the Chinese smartphone maker, the new OxygenOS 15 will also bring “meaningful” AI features to the OnePlus devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These features are strategically designed across multiple common scenarios to maximize productivity and creativity, making life easier for each user. The new OxygenOS 15 will be a perfect combination of speed, performance, and intelligence,” said OnePlus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus has integrated industry-leading software algorithm technology, creatively reconstructing the underlying animations of the Android platform to achieve an unprecedentedly smooth animation effect, OnePlus said for the OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus has also brought surprising features that empower multi-tasking scenarios and personality expression, added OnePlus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US