OnePlus new operating system OxygenOS 15 launches on October 24

Published - October 18, 2024 01:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus has announced to launch its latest smartphone operating system, OxygenOS 15, on October 24. The new OS will be based upon Android 15 which has started coming to devices in India.

It is expected that OnePlus 13 will be the first phone to run OxygenOS 15 out of the box. Probably, the phone may also be launched on the same day in China.

According to the Chinese smartphone maker, the new OxygenOS 15 will also bring “meaningful” AI features to the OnePlus devices.

“These features are strategically designed across multiple common scenarios to maximize productivity and creativity, making life easier for each user. The new OxygenOS 15 will be a perfect combination of speed, performance, and intelligence,” said OnePlus.

OnePlus has integrated industry-leading software algorithm technology, creatively reconstructing the underlying animations of the Android platform to achieve an unprecedentedly smooth animation effect, OnePlus said for the OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus has also brought surprising features that empower multi-tasking scenarios and personality expression, added OnePlus.

