ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus launches OnePlus Pad Go tablet with 2.4K display and 8GB RAM

October 06, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus announced on Friday the launch of its OnePlus Pad Go tablet, after releasing the first version of the tablet earlier this year

The Hindu Bureau

The OnePlus Pad Go tablet being charged [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus announced on Friday the launch of its OnePlus Pad Go tablet; the successor of its OnePlus Pad which was launched earlier in the year.

The OnePlus Pad Go boasts a 2.4K display and an 11.35-inch screen, a 7:5 aspect ratio for readers, quad speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with 400 nits of adaptive brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate.

ALSO READ
OnePlus Pad Review | Reinvents the tablet market

The OnePlus Pad Go has 8GB RAM and offers 128GB and 256GB ROM options which also allow up to 1TB of additional external memory through a microSD card.

The new tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery, which the company claims will provide 514 hours of standby time and 40 hours of music playback.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the inaugural OnePlus Pad launch, we’ve been attentive to user feedback. We found that a significant number prioritise the tablet’s entertainment experience, with screen quality being pivotal. In response, OnePlus Pad Go boasts top-tier screen quality within its price range, a testament to our unwavering commitment to user satisfaction,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

The OnePlus Pad Go comes in three variants, priced at ₹19,999 (WiFi version), ₹21,999 (LTE connectivity) and ₹23,999 (LTE connectivity), respectively. The device will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other major offline partner outlets from October 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US