HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OnePlus launches OnePlus Pad Go tablet with 2.4K display and 8GB RAM

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus announced on Friday the launch of its OnePlus Pad Go tablet, after releasing the first version of the tablet earlier this year

October 06, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The OnePlus Pad Go tablet being charged [File]

The OnePlus Pad Go tablet being charged [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus announced on Friday the launch of its OnePlus Pad Go tablet; the successor of its OnePlus Pad which was launched earlier in the year.

The OnePlus Pad Go boasts a 2.4K display and an 11.35-inch screen, a 7:5 aspect ratio for readers, quad speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with 400 nits of adaptive brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate.

ALSO READ
OnePlus Pad Review | Reinvents the tablet market

The OnePlus Pad Go has 8GB RAM and offers 128GB and 256GB ROM options which also allow up to 1TB of additional external memory through a microSD card.

The new tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery, which the company claims will provide 514 hours of standby time and 40 hours of music playback.

“Since the inaugural OnePlus Pad launch, we’ve been attentive to user feedback. We found that a significant number prioritise the tablet’s entertainment experience, with screen quality being pivotal. In response, OnePlus Pad Go boasts top-tier screen quality within its price range, a testament to our unwavering commitment to user satisfaction,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

The OnePlus Pad Go comes in three variants, priced at ₹19,999 (WiFi version), ₹21,999 (LTE connectivity) and ₹23,999 (LTE connectivity), respectively. The device will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other major offline partner outlets from October 12.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.