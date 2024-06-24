GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with Sony LYT sensor, Snapdragon 695 processor launched in India, starting price at ₹19,999

For a 5,500mAh battery in Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, OnePlus has provided an 80W charger

Updated - June 25, 2024 08:11 am IST

Published - June 24, 2024 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus launches Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with Sony LYT sensor in India

OnePlus launches Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with Sony LYT sensor in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Monday launched Nord CE 4 Lite 5G for the Indian buyers. The mid segment phone succeeds Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched last year and extends the Nord CE 4 family line up launched in April 2024.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness.

For a 5,500mAh battery in Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, OnePlus has provided an 80W charger inside the box. It comes with reverse charging feature as well. It also has a 3.5mm jack for audio devices.

OnePlus Nord C3 4 Lite ships with a Snapdragon 695 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone operates on OxygenOS 14 out of the box based on Android 14. It has option to increase storage up to 2TB via microSD slot.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G brings a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS along with a 2MP macro lens. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/256GB version will sell for ₹22,999, starting June 27 across Amazon, company’s portal, Reliance, Croma and other offline stores. It will come in Super Silver, Mega Blue and Ultra Orange shades.

