OnePlus launches Nord 3, Nord CE 3, Buds 2r and Bullets Z2 in India

July 06, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

OnePlus on Wednesday expanded its Nord series with the launch of OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphones in India.

The Chinese smartphone maker also unveiled OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds and OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC neckband.

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord 3 features a 6.74 inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 93.5% screen to body ratio. It has an alert slider commonly found in premium OnePlus phones.

It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Nord 3 5G operates on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. OnePlus Nord 3 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with an 80W SUPERVOOC charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor supported by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has got a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord 3 starts at ₹33,999, available from July 15 in Misty Green or Tempest Gray colours.

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus also launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 powered by Snapdragon 782G processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM. Operating system remains same.

It also got a similar 5,000mAh battery with an 80W SUPERVOOC charger. Similarly, the Nord CE 3 uses the same camera configuration as Nord 3. The Nord CE 3 has a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 will be available in August.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

OnePlus also unveiled the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS with 12.4mm drivers. It has dual mics and AI algorithm that filters ambient noise. The earbuds feature IP55 rating.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r support Bluetooth 5.3 and above. It comes in Deep Grey and Triple Blue shades. The Nord Buds 2r starts at ₹2,199.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC

OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC neckband earphones features 45dB hybrid noise cancellation. It is powered by a 12.4mm dynamic driver and anti-distortion audio technology.

The Bullets Z2 ANC claims up to 20 hours of battery life. The buds are IP55 rated for water and sweat resistance.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC neckband has been priced at ₹2,299. It will be available starting August 2023.

