OnePlus launches its first foldable phone in India

October 19, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

OnePlus on Thursday launched its first foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open, in India. The OnePlus Open will compete with Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola’s foldable phones.

OnePlus Open features a 6.31 inch cover screen having 120Hz refresh rate whereas the main display stretches upto 7.82 inch with similar refresh rate and 2800 nits of peak brightness. Both the displays are LTPO 3 in nature and come with Dolby Vision support as well.

OnePlus Open holds a 4,805mAh battery on top of a 67W charger that ships inside the box.

OnePlus Open rides on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It operates on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13.

OnePlus Open sports triple rear camera setup having a 48MP main camera along with a 64MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens. Open has a 20MP front camera on inside and a 32MP selfie sensor on the cover. OnePlus partnership with Hasselblad continues with Open as well.

OnePlus Open has been priced at ₹1,39,99 and it will be available starting October 27 on Amazon and OnePlus’s website