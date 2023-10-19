HamberMenu
OnePlus launches its first foldable phone in India

OnePlus Open rides on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage

October 19, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus launches its first foldable phone in India

OnePlus launches its first foldable phone in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

OnePlus on Thursday launched its first foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open, in India. The OnePlus Open will compete with Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola’s foldable phones.

OnePlus Open features a 6.31 inch cover screen having 120Hz refresh rate whereas the main display stretches upto 7.82 inch with similar refresh rate and 2800 nits of peak brightness. Both the displays are LTPO 3 in nature and come with Dolby Vision support as well.

OnePlus Open holds a 4,805mAh battery on top of a 67W charger that ships inside the box.

OnePlus Open rides on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It operates on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus Open sports triple rear camera setup having a 48MP main camera along with a 64MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens. Open has a 20MP front camera on inside and a 32MP selfie sensor on the cover. OnePlus partnership with Hasselblad continues with Open as well.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

OnePlus Open has been priced at ₹1,39,99 and it will be available starting October 27 on Amazon and OnePlus’s website

