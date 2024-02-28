ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus launches flagship Watch 2 powered by Google Wear OS 4 in India

February 28, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The OnePlus Watch 2 launched during the Mobile World Congress and is set to retail at ₹24,999 in India

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus claims the Watch 2 has a battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode [File] | Photo Credit: OnePlus India

OnePlus on Monday launched its flagship Watch 2, priced at ₹24,999 and powered by the Google Wear OS 4, in India during the Mobile World Congress.

The Watch 2 has a dual chipset system, using both the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset, to tackle background tasks as well as intense activity.

OnePlus claims the Watch 2 has a battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode, thanks to its 500mAh battery. When used heavily, this comes to about 48 hours. The Watch 2 can be fully charged in 60 minutes, said the company.

ALSO READ
OnePlus 12R Review | Punches above its weight

The OnePlus Watch 2 also comes with tracking modes for more than 100 sports and has health features including heart rate variability tracking and sleep tracking. It has GPS capabilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The smartwatch comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM memory, and is available in the Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour variants.

Priced at ₹24,999, the Watch 2 will be sold through Oneplus.in, the OnePlus store App, OnePlus Experience stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Reliance, Croma, and other offline partner stores from March 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US