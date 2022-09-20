OnePlus to soon launch OnePlus Nord Watch in India

The smartwatch’s technical specs are set to be unveiled in the coming days

Sahana Venugopal
September 20, 2022 13:21 IST

Teaser image of the OnePlus Nord smartwatch, which is to debut soon in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, known for its entry-level tech, officially announced on Monday it will soon launch again into the smartwatch market in India.

A press release by the company said that the OnePlus Nord Watch will be the company’s very first smartwatch under its Nord category.

According to the official website, the OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, 500 nits peak brightness, and a resolution of 368x448. Other features and specifics are set to be unveiled in the coming days.  

OnePlus is popular in the Indian market due to a relatively budget-friendly price. 

This is not OnePlus’ first time foraying into the wearable tech sector, as it has already released the OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE, and Nord wired earphones. 

