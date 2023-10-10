OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Review | Impressive start, restricted manoeuvrability

October 10, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Foraying beyond smartphones, OnePlus has now ventured into creating keyboards. The Chinese company launched OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro in collaboration with Keychron, widely known for its mechanical keyboards. The 81 Pro introduces a metal kickstand, distinctive switches, two keycap choices, and a robust, albeit heavy, chassis.

Design

‌The first thing you notice about the Keyboard 81 Pro is that it is heavy (roughly around 2 kg) , making it very clear that this is not an accessory to carry around. However, for those with limited need for wandering, this feature may actually prove advantageous. Beneath the keyboard, there’s a robust kickstand bar. On the rear edge are two physical toggles and a USB-C port; one toggle lets you switch between Windows and Mac keyboard layouts, while the other toggles between wired and wireless connections. The keyboard connects wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.1, but you can also use the included USB-C to USB-C cable or the USB-C to USB-A adapter.

‌The keyboard comes with individual-key RGB backlighting, but the included keycaps have opaque lettering. In low-light conditions, reading the key labels can be a bit challenging, although you can discern the keyboard’s shape well enough to position your hands. This may not be a dealbreaker, especially since you can customise the keycaps, but it’s worth noting.

‌OnePlus offers two keyboard versions: Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze. The Winter Bonfire variant, which we reviewed, features red tactile switches, while the Summer Breeze model comes with blue, linear switches. The Winter Bonfire variant uses standard polybutylene terephthalate plastic keycaps.

Typing

‌Paired with the linear switches, the Marble-mallow keycaps deliver a unique, cushiony typing experience that’s akin to typing on a fluffy cloud. This tactile sensation is a love-it-or-hate-it feature, depending on typing preferences. Personally, I lean towards a more satisfying click, and the Winter Bonfire variant offers that.

‌With 81 keys, as the name suggests, this keyboard adopts a space-saving 75% layout by omitting the Numpad and keys like Insert or End. Instead, you get essential keys like Page Up, Page Down, and Home along the right side. What sets it apart from many compact keyboards is the slight separation of the keys on their own island, which I find quite appealing.

‌The volume knob at the top right is distinct, standing out like a decorative gem. Its clear plastic appearance might suggest it lights up, but it doesn’t, and that’s almost a relief. However, it does create a bit of contrast with the overall soft, matte grey aesthetic of the other keys, with just a subtle hint of muted red; this makes it seem both striking and perhaps a tad out of place.

‌The board is highly customisable, with a tool included to remove keycaps and individual switches. These switches are hot-swappable, allowing you to adjust your layout without needing to unplug or disconnect the keyboard. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, the entire board is designed to be disassembled, enabling you to swap out plates, stabilisers for longer keys, gaskets, and even the sound-absorbing foam in the base-- for a truly tailored experience.

Software

‌OnePlus doesn’t provide a dedicated software utility for the 81 Pro, but it embraces customisation through the open-source VIA desktop utility, a preferred choice among keyboard enthusiasts. With VIA, you can reconfigure every key on the keyboard, introduce new lighting effects, create personalised macros, and even load custom keyboard profiles.

‌VIA also offers a set of specialised diagnostic tools that will delight the most ardent keyboard aficionados. Among these is a key tester, a feature not commonly found in other keyboard utilities. This tester proves invaluable for identifying and addressing any non-responsive switches, ensuring your keyboard performs flawlessly.

Battery

‌The 81 Pro boasts a commendable battery life. The 4,000mAh battery held strong for a week, with the RGB lighting on. OnePlus claims that, if the backlighting is turned off, this keyboard can endure for up to 300 hours on a single charge. That translates to roughly 7.5 workweeks—an impressive feat.

Verdict

‌For keyboard enthusiasts seeking a compact, mechanical, tenkeyless (TKL) option that remains a fixture on their desk, the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is a strong choice. Priced at ₹17,999 (starting), it impresses with an all-aluminium build that feels cool to the touch, keys that produce a highly satisfying sound, and a substantial weight that ensures a stable typing experience, whether you’re deep into a gaming session or tackling demanding work tasks. Having said that, Keyboard 81 Pro isn’t for a portable workstyle. Invest in this keyboard if its fits your needs, and it will prove a solid choice. Just don’t try to carry it around in your backpack.

