OnePlus forays into monitor segment, launches X 27 and E 24 monitors

December 12, 2022 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

OnePlus on Monday forayed into monitor segment, and launched two monitors, X 27 and E 24, in India. The OnePlus monitor X 27 comes in 27 inches while the E 24 has got 24-inch screen size.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

According to OnePlus, the monitor X 27 caters to the premium segment offering superior display and performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, projects, or online study. The monitor E 24 serves as a mid-range product offering a series of great features at a highly accessible price point.

The OnePlus monitor X 27 comes with 165Hz refresh rated 2K IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium, 10-bit color, and TUV Rheinland certification. The monitor X 27 is equipped with Type-C port which can charge laptop with up to 65W fast charging and transmit their display feed at the same time.

It comes with five different modes; Standard mode, Movie mode, Picture mode, Web mode, and Game mode. With Split screen, users can view documents from two different devices side-by-side on the X 27 and stream video from their phone in the top right corner of the monitor screen.

The monitor E 24 features 75Hz FHD panel with TUV certification. It also got the Type-C port like the X 27.

The Chinese smartphone brand has priced the OnePlus monitor X 27 at ₹ 27,999 and will be available starting December 15 on OnePlus’s website. The company hasn’t revealed the price of monitor E 24 yet.

“Keeping our community at the heart of all our efforts, the OnePlus monitors have also been co-created with our community, and are designed to meet the unique needs of our diverse set of users, whether they are at work or play. We are confident that our community will truly enjoy the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24,” said Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India region, OnePlus India.

ADVERTISEMENT