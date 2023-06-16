ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus flags off two experiential trucks for deeper offline connect

June 16, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

OnePlus consumers can instantly buy products whether it is a smartphone, smart TV or earbuds. Servicing will not be available in these trucks

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus flags off two experiential trucks for deeper offline connect | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

OnePlus on Thursday introduced two experiential trucks where buyers can touch, feel and buy OnePlus’s products. The mobile trucks will travel across 25 cities in Northern and Southern India.

According to OnePlus, buyers can instantly buy products whether it is a smartphone, smart TV or earbuds. Servicing will not be available in these trucks.

The Chinese smartphone maker aims to go deep down into the cities and reach its target audience for a better market share. OnePlus is among the top performers into the premium segment in India.

ALSO READ
OnePlus Pad Review | Reinvents the tablet market

The OnePlus ‘Futurebound’ road trip will stay for 2-3 days in each city where the trucks will go. The second edition of the road trip will also showcase OnePlus 11 Concept which was unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In addition, the outlet will also feature the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro and as well as the OnePlus Monitor X 27.

The two trucks will go cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US