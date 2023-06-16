HamberMenu
OnePlus consumers can instantly buy products whether it is a smartphone, smart TV or earbuds. Servicing will not be available in these trucks

June 16, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus flags off two experiential trucks for deeper offline connect

OnePlus flags off two experiential trucks for deeper offline connect | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

OnePlus on Thursday introduced two experiential trucks where buyers can touch, feel and buy OnePlus’s products. The mobile trucks will travel across 25 cities in Northern and Southern India.

According to OnePlus, buyers can instantly buy products whether it is a smartphone, smart TV or earbuds. Servicing will not be available in these trucks.

The Chinese smartphone maker aims to go deep down into the cities and reach its target audience for a better market share. OnePlus is among the top performers into the premium segment in India.

The OnePlus ‘Futurebound’ road trip will stay for 2-3 days in each city where the trucks will go. The second edition of the road trip will also showcase OnePlus 11 Concept which was unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023.

The second edition of the road trip will also showcase OnePlus 11 Concept which was unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023.

In addition, the outlet will also feature the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro and as well as the OnePlus Monitor X 27.

The two trucks will go cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad.

