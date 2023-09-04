OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Review | An appeal drawn from practicality 

September 04, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

With a plethora of true wireless earbuds flooding the market, OnePlus keeps its neckband series alive and competitive with consistent improvements. Recently, the company launched the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC neckband, succeeding last year’s Bullets Wireless Z2. At ₹2,299, and with active noise cancellation, it will be interesting to see how the new neckband faces off against wireless headsets in the same range.

Design

The neckband boasts a notably lightweight and user-friendly design. A small, light wire connects the earbuds to the neckband, which is itself is made of flexible silicone, contributing to the lightweight and smooth-textured experience.

The headset comes with a magnetic feature on the back, allowing the earbuds to snap together when not in use. This feature also triggers automatic connection or disconnection, providing a simple way to pause and resume playback.

Both earbuds are equipped with multiple microphones serving a dual purpose; they contribute to both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) during voice calls, resulting in improved audio quality and clearer conversations.

On the right side, you’ll find a USB Type-C charging port, conveniently left uncovered by a flap. Next to it is an LED indicator providing charging status information. The control buttons are also situated on this side, including a power/multi-function button between the volume adjustment buttons, as well as a dedicated ANC button. An additional function button serves various purposes, such as pairing, factory reset, and device switching.

The headset houses a sizable 220mAh battery that allows for prolonged usage. With an IP55 rating, it’s designed to withstand light rain and sweat (but not submersion in water.) This makes it a reliable choice for everyday activities.

Connectivity

With its Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility, the new Bullets ensure seamless connectivity across devices, including Android and iOS. One noteworthy feature is the ability to swiftly pair with your phone-- a real-time-saver. Moreover, this headset offers the convenience of connecting to two devices simultaneously. You can switch between these devices by double-pressing the function button; no need to fiddle around with complex setups.

A user can further customise the equaliser settings. This can be accomplished through the Bluetooth settings if you own an OxygenOS or ColorOS-based device. Alternatively, the Hey Melody app is available for both Android and iOS platforms, providing a comprehensive toolkit for fine-tuning the audio experience.

Sound quality

Delving into the realm of audio quality, the new Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC deliver a satisfying auditory experience with a notable emphasis on bass. This is achieved through the integration of 12.4mm large drivers, finely tuned to accentuate bass frequencies. Anti-distortion algorithms maintain audio clarity even at high volumes, with sound remaining distortion-free. It’s worth noting that these headphones support the AAC codec, but they lack compatibility with the LDAC Hi-Res audio codec. This might be a consideration for those seeking the highest-quality audio.

There are several sound profiles to cater to different preferences. A Balanced mode is accompanied by Bold Serenade and Bass modes. If you’re inclined towards a richer bass experience, the Bass mode is for you. On the other hand, the Balanced mode offers a more even and well-rounded sound signature.

ANC & Call Quality

The headset features a Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system that stands out by effectively attenuating ambient sound by up to 45 dB. Its adaptability to varying environments is a plus, lending it dynamism. This technology combines feedforward and feedback noise cancellation microphones, along with an extensive frequency range of 3,500 Hz, enabling comprehensive sound capture.

The benefits of this become evident when listening to audio outdoors. Keeping its price in mind, its noise cancellation performance is commendable. The Transparency mode is an additional noteworthy touch, allowing for awareness of the surroundings.

The headset comes with a trio of microphones which help enhance voice clarity during calls. The earphones effectively mitigate background noise to a reasonable degree, particularly useful in bustling or noisy surroundings.

Battery

Fuelled by a 220mAh battery, this headset comes with promising battery life claims from the company. Without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the battery is touted to last around 28 hours, while with ANC activated, it is anticipated to provide up to 20 hours.

During our review process, we found this to be true. Recharging the headset is a swift process, taking just a little over half an hour to go from 0 to 100%. What’s even more convenient is the inclusion of a fast-charging option. With this feature, a mere 10 minutes of charging time grants you an impressive 20 hours of playback without ANC activated.

Verdict

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is a good addition to the Bullets Wireless Z family thanks to its well-rounded attributes. The noteworthy ANC capability, combined with practical functionalities like dual-pairing and rapid charging, enhances its overall appeal. A note to the audiophile: While it offers a commendable audio experience, a few extra codec options could have taken it a step further.

