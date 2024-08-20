OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio launched. Check price, features

OnePlus on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) launched OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India featuring adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 succeeds the previously launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in February last year.

The Chinese smartphone maker has extended its partnership with Danish audio brand Dynaudio for the earbuds which started with its predecessor.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 uses dual driver and two Digital-to-Analog converters (DACs) in each earbud. The 11 mm woofer in Buds Pro 3 comes with two magnets to increase the power it can generate, and a new ceramic-metal composite diaphragm. It also has 6 mm tweeter with an improved diaphragm and a 35-micrometre flat voice coil.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 claims to offer up to 50dB of adaptive noise cancellation.

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 claims up to 43 hours of playtime with its case. It also says a ten-minute charge will provide over 5 hours of battery life. The buds supports fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 users can slide up and down to change the volume directly on each bud. They can also pinch to control their music, and pinch and hold to quickly switch between noise cancelling and transparency.

It supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance priced at ₹11,999.

It will sell on OnePlus, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Reliance, Croma, and, as well as offline partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj, Croma, Vijay Sales, starting August 23.

