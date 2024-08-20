ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio launched. Check price, features

Updated - August 20, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 07:23 pm IST

The Chinese smartphone maker has extended its partnership with Danish audio brand Dynaudio for the earbuds which started with its predecessor

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio launched. Check price, features | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) launched OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India featuring adaptive noise cancellation and spatial audio. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 succeeds the previously launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in February last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese smartphone maker has extended its partnership with Danish audio brand Dynaudio for the earbuds which started with its predecessor.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 uses dual driver and two Digital-to-Analog converters (DACs) in each earbud. The 11 mm woofer in Buds Pro 3 comes with two magnets to increase the power it can generate, and a new ceramic-metal composite diaphragm. It also has 6 mm tweeter with an improved diaphragm and a 35-micrometre flat voice coil.

ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 claims to offer up to 50dB of adaptive noise cancellation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 claims up to 43 hours of playtime with its case. It also says a ten-minute charge will provide over 5 hours of battery life. The buds supports fast charging.

ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 users can slide up and down to change the volume directly on each bud. They can also pinch to control their music, and pinch and hold to quickly switch between noise cancelling and transparency.

It supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance priced at ₹11,999.

It will sell on OnePlus, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Reliance, Croma, and, as well as offline partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj, Croma, Vijay Sales, starting August 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US