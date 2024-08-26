OnePlus has unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, succeeding the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Priced at ₹11,999, the new earbuds are packed with an impressive array of features, including a new dual driver, audio tuned by Dynaudio, adaptive noise cancellation, intuitive pinch gestures, a stylish faux leather case, and spatial audio with neck position tracking. Do all these updates translate into a solid performance? Let’s find out!

Deisgn

OnePlus has taken a fresh approach with the Buds Pro 3. The new charging case comes with a vertical layout and it showcases premium build quality with a faux leather texture, giving it a more luxurious feel compared to its predecessor. This redesign makes the case a statement piece in its own right. Available in two stylish colours, Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance, the case is not only functional but also visually appealing.

The case features a OnePlus logo on the front and a Dynaudio logo on the back. You will find the charging port located at the bottom along with an LED light to show the charging status. The pairing button is situated on the right side.

The earbuds themselves have also received a design update. They feel lighter and are noticeably more eye-catching with a shiny finish. This new design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also contributes to improved comfort during extended wear. The earbuds maintain the IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various environments, but the charging case hasn’t got any IP rating.

The stems of the earbuds are pressure-sensitive and can recognise gestures. You can press the stems once, twice, or three times to perform different actions. Additionally, there’s a volume control gesture that involves gripping the stem as if you are going to squeeze it, but then sliding the index finger up or down can also do it.

Software and Connectivity

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers easy pairing, especially with OnePlus phones - you open the lid and Voila! you are all set. For non-OnePlus users, the HeyMelody app provides access to various features and adjustments. The Buds Pro 3 supports Bluetooth 5.4, an upgrade from the previous version, offering improved connectivity and efficiency.

The earbuds come with dual device connection support, allowing users to connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly. This is particularly useful for those who frequently transition between different devices.

Features

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes packed with enhanced features. The adaptive noise cancellation has been improved, now offering up to 50dB of noise reduction. Users can choose between mild, moderate, max, and smart modes, with an additional customised option that adapts to individual ear canals and tip fit.

The earbuds now feature dual DACs per earbud, a significant upgrade from the single DAC in the previous model. This dual DAC system allows for better separation of audio processing, resulting in improved sound quality and power management.

OnePlus has also introduced Google Spatial Audio technology, expanding compatibility with a wider range of audio devices and enhancing the immersive audio experience.

ANC and Transparency Mode

The adtive noise cancellation (ANC) in the Buds Pro 3 has seen significant improvements. We liked the ANC capability over the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, which we used for quite a substantial time. The new adaptive ANC can adjust itself dynamically based on the environment, offering a more comfortable and efficient noise-cancelling experience. Additionally, OnePlus has increased voice noise cancellation by 6-8 decibels, making it more effective in blocking out human speech. The transparency mode has also been enhanced, providing clearer interaction with the environment when needed.

Sound Quality

OnePlus has upgraded the dual driver system in the Buds Pro 3. The earbuds feature an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, both with significant enhancements. The woofer now has a second magnet and a ceramic-metal composite diaphragm, while the tweeter includes a 35-micrometer flat voice coil, increasing its performance by 35% compared to the previous model. The bass and pitches were cleaner and detailed. We tried some heavy bass music from the trending Punjabi singers, and the bass was clear and can be experienced very clearly.

The collaboration with Dynaudio continues, with the audio experts fine-tuning the Buds Pro 3 for optimal sound reproduction. This partnership, combined with the hardware improvements, results in a more balanced and detailed audio experience across all frequencies.

Call Quality

Building on the strong call quality of its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 features three microphones on each earbud. These work in tandem with improved AI call anti-wind algorithms to enhance voice clarity and reduce background noise during calls.

Battery Life

The battery life of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has seen a significant boost. Users can now enjoy up to 43 hours of total listening time with the charging case when ANC is off. With ANC on, the earbuds provide 6-7 hours of playback, extending to 25.5 hours with the case. Fast charging capabilities remain impressive, with a 10-minute charge providing up to 5.5 hours of listening time (ANC off).

Verdict

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 represents a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, adding an essence of premium. With improved sound quality, enhanced ANC, longer battery life, and a refined design, the new earbuds offer a good package for audio enthusiasts. The integration of Google Spatial Audio and dual device connectivity adds to their versatility.

While the Buds Pro 3 faces stiff competition in its price range from Sony, Jabra and Sennheiser earbuds, it still stands out as a strong contender. However, the Hi-Res audio or the aptX codecs aren’t supported on the Buds Pro 3.