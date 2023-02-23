OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Review: An upgrade that blends good sound with desired features

February 23, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Along with the launch of the OnePlus 11 and 11R this year, OnePlus unveiled the latest Buds Pro 2, which is the successor of the previously launched OnePlus Buds Pro back in 2021. Almost after two years, it will be interesting to see what new upgrades the latest OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has to offer.

Design

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with a lighter and more flat case design as compared to its predecessor. The plastic case comes with a matte look and has the same physical button present when the lid is opened for pairing. At the back lies the Type-C port for charging. The interior of the case has been redesigned too. The earbuds carry forward the same look as its predecessor, but the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is lighter and slightly bigger.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are more comfortable to wear than their predecessor and offer more space for touch control. The earbuds have an appealing form and fit in the ears comfortably. They are light on the ears and do not fall out easily, even when you are working out in the gym. For water and dust resistance, the earbuds come with IP55 certification.

Software and Connectivity

The new One Plus Buds Pro 2 is easy to pair, and if you are using a OnePlus phone, which we did, the earbuds are paired very easily. For non-OnePlus users, the HeyMelody app is one solution to have control over the features and adjustments.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 uses the SBC, AAC, and LHDC 4.0 codecs and supports Bluetooth 5.3 LE. The earbuds support multi-device connectivity; I was able to connect the earphones to two phones at once and easily switch between them.

Features

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has many options to adjust the sound according to user preference. There are noise cancelling options, which have been improved when compared to those on the original OnePlus Buds Pro. The noise-cancelling mode can now be toggled between mild, moderate, max, and smart, which is effectively auto, whereas the OnePlus Buds Pro only offers normal, max, and smart modes. Moreover, a customised noise cancelling option adapts the result to your unique ear canals and ear tip fit.

Also, there are more EQ options now. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with a similar selection of presets, in addition to a new, Dynaudio-tuned default preset called Balanced. Also, a six-band EQ allows you to create your own settings, which are stored on the earphones and transferred to other devices.

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with Audio ID 2.0, which creates a personalised audio profile with enhanced natural sound tailored for your ears with a quick and simple ear scan and listening test. This feature is supplemented by the company’s BassWave algorithm that delivers dynamic bass and purer vocals.

ANC

The latest OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has enhanced intelligent hardware that delivers TUV Rheinland-certified adaptive noise cancellation up to 48dB, that tunes in to your environment to block out the noise with great precision.

To have the greatest possible listening experience, noise cancellation can be adjusted to one of three different intensities. The noise-blocking capability is considerably impressive compared to other TWS earbuds available within the same price range. However, it does not completely block out every noise, as we saw some sound waves making their way in while watching movies.

Transparency Mode

The company has updated the transparency mode in the latest OnePlus Buds Pro 2. With the enhanced transparency mode, interaction is clearer, and awareness and safety are improved. The microphones on the earbuds pick up ambient noise, filter it, and then play it back into the speakers.

Spatial Audio

The Buds Pro 2 offers spatial audio with head tracking when connected to a OnePlus 11. Even though Android 13 now includes spatial audio, the Buds Pro 2 still offers head tracking, thanks to the integrated six-axis IMU. The OnePlus 11 spatial audio is compatible with practically any content, not just sources of surround sound, so you can utilise it with stereo content as well. It additionally functions on top of the Dolby Atmos implementation that was built-in, which is peculiar given that the Dolby Atmos feature previously offered spatial audio for content that used stereo and surround sound.

Sound

We feel that OnePlus has done a fine job with the upgrades, as is visible from the sound quality. The sounds are very clear, allowing us to hear the pitch with accuracy. The bass quality is excellent and is on par with the Sony LinkBuds S. The collaboration with Dynaudio comes into the equation too, as the sound frequency maintains a neat rhythm throughout the playback time.

Call Quality

We still use the previously launched OnePlus Buds Pro for its ability to deliver clear call quality. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 adds one more level to its clarity as it comes with three mics on each earbud for accurately picking up vocals, enhancing noise cancellation, and working in tandem with an improved AI call anti-wind algorithms to filter out background noise. We enjoyed having conversations as the person on the other side was able to hear us easily, and it was the same on our end.

Battery

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s battery life is advertised as nine hours of nonstop audio playback without ANC and six hours with ANC. During our review period, we found out that the earbuds lasted almost six hours and 30 minutes when using AAC with ANC enabled. That figure dropped to almost five hours when using LHDC with ANC, and eight hours 20 minutes without ANC.

Verdict

True to its name, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is an upgrade on its predecessor. It performs well in every section, and spatial audio makes it a unique proposition among the Android users, even though it will grow more refined during the evolution process. Priced at ₹11,999, the Buds Pro 2 is an upgrade that blends good sound with desired features.