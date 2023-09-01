OnePlus announces OxygenOS 14 rollout before Google Pixel unveil

September 01, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

OnePlus’s new operating system OxygenOS 14 will go live on September 25. The OxygenOS 14 will be based on Android 14.

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R and Nord 3 will be the first phones to get it. Although, Google is yet to announce the stable version of Android 14. With Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro launch scheduled for October 4, OnePlus is confident of a stable rollout before that.

The Chinese smartphone maker will also be introducing its new performance platform, Trinity Engine, with OxygenOS 14. It is said to address higher power consumption, better multi-tasking capability, and smooth experience.

The Trinity Engine includes CPU, RAM, and ROM vitalizations, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. “These technologies guarantee a versatile fast and smooth experience in scenarios such as multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage,” said OnePlus.

“Powered by OnePlus’ latest innovations, OxygenOS 14 will be the most intelligent and intuitive software product in OnePlus’ history,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

