OnePlus 8 | variants, specifications, and prices

05 June 2020 13:39 IST

Here are the specs of the latest OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus 8 phone went on sale in India on June 4 through the OnePlus and Amazon India websites.

OnePlus 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G, and is available in three colours, Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow. There are two variants to choose from, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at ₹44,999, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹49,999.

The phone has a Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.55 inch and has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The display uses 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. The dimensions of the device are 160.2 mm (H) x 72.9 mm (W) x 8.0 mm (T) and it weighs 180 grams.

OnePlus 8 is running on OxygenOS based on Android 10 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 – Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) CPU is paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. LPDDR4X RAM is available in two configurations 8GB and 12GB. The storage options are 128GB and 256GB both UFS 3.0. The battery capacity is 4,300 mAh, and supports Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A).

The rear has a triple camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8µm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, OIS, EIS; an ultra-wide-angle lens of 16MP, f/2.2 aperture; and a macro lens of 2MP, 1.75µm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. It has dual LED flash and supports multi autofocus (PDAF+CAF). It records video in 4K (2160p) at 30/60fps, Full HD 1080p at 30/60/240 fps, and 720p at 480 fps. Front camera has a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor, 1.0 µm pixel size, f/2.45 aperture, fixed focus, EIS and records video in Full HD 1080p at 30 fps.

OnePlus 8 has dual stereo speakers, supports Dolby Atmos and has noise cancellation. It supports Wi-Fi - IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G+5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS. The device has an in-display fingerprint Sensor like its predecessor, a USB 3.1 (GEN1) Type-C port which doubles as an earphone port, and a Dual nano-SIM slot.

Both the websites are offering instant discount with SBI credit card and EMI options.