OnePlus 8 to start from ₹41,999, OnePlus 8 Pro from ₹54,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus on Sunday revealed the prices of its new flagship OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 devices for the India market.

OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB/128GB will cost ₹54,999 and the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will be available at ₹59,999 in India.

The compact OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB/128GB will come for ₹41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost ₹49,999.

There is also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 that will be available for Rs 44,999.

The 8 Series will be available for purchase across select channels in May post lockdown, and buyers can check Amazon.in for real time updates on sale and availability of the OnePlus 8 Series.

The company announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds will be available for ₹1,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate, the professional display review institution.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which enables staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and advanced Wi-Fi 6 performance.

The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30% faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20%, and up to 256GB internal storage.

It features the company’s first quad-camera system, with a 48MP main camera featuring a custom-made Sony sensor, another 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, along with a 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP distinctive colour filter camera. The device also includes a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone houses a 4510mAh battery and will come with Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution.

Its sibling OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch fluid display which aims to deliver a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has also received an exceptional A+ rating from DisplayMate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with 12GB RAM, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The device features triple rear camera set-up, including 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 116-degree expansive view and 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 8 houses an upgraded 4300mAh battery and will come in onyx black and glacial green, as well as a new colour variant — interstellar glow.