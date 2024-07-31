OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users in India can get free screen upgrade: Report

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users who are based in India can get a display upgrade for their device that is free of cost, as the company tries to help these users avoid green line glitches on their screens, according to a report by Android Authority, citing a OnePlus source.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the perk is part of the OnePlus brand’s Red Cable Club, only India-based users with the eligible models can approach the company for a screen upgrade. However, users in the U.S. may also be included in the future, according to the report.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

More than just a basic replacement, the new screen will be better equipped to deal with increased heat and humidity, per the outlet.

A repeated issue for many OnePlus users is a distracting green line that appears on the screen in spite of the phone not being damaged. Multiple device owners in OnePlus community forums have raised the issue since at least 2022. The screen replacement offer could be one way of responding to customer dissatisfaction regarding the quality of the AMOLED display and the device’s longevity as a whole.

However, the free screen upgrade may not apply to users whose devices have oxidised screens, or devices that were assembled/disassembled by non-OnePlus service centres, per Android Authority’s report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.