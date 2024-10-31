ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus 13 launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Android 15. Price, specs

Updated - October 31, 2024 10:46 pm IST

OnePlus 13 gets up to 24 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage in its home market

The Hindu Bureau

OnePlus 13 launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Android 15. Price, specs | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Thursday (October 31, 2024) launched the OnePlus 13 in China featuring the newly introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor and ColorOS 15. It also continues the Hasselblad-branding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display having a dynamic refresh rate from 1-120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It supports Dolby Vision.

OnePlus 13 gets up to 24 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage in its home market. The phone runs Android 15 out of the box, based on newly launched ColorOS 15 (OxygenOS 15 for global).

ADVERTISEMENT

The OnePlus 13 uses a 6,000 mAh battery along with a 100 W charger inside the box. It also supports reverse charging.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus 13 sports a 50 MP main Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide Samsung sensor and a 50 MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. It features a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus 13 is IP68 and IP69 rated as well for dust and water protection.

OnePlus 13 starts at CNY 4,499 (around ₹53,100) for 12 GB/ 256 GB variant. The 12 GB/ 512 GB model retails at CNY 4,899 (around ₹57,900) and the 16 GB/ 512 GB for CNY 5,299 (around ₹62,600). The 24 GB/ 1 TB variant has been priced at CNY 5,999 (around ₹70,900).

OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 13 in November in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US