Updated - October 31, 2024 10:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus 13 launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Android 15. Price, specs | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus on Thursday (October 31, 2024) launched the OnePlus 13 in China featuring the newly introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor and ColorOS 15. It also continues the Hasselblad-branding.

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display having a dynamic refresh rate from 1-120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It supports Dolby Vision.

OnePlus 13 gets up to 24 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage in its home market. The phone runs Android 15 out of the box, based on newly launched ColorOS 15 (OxygenOS 15 for global).

The OnePlus 13 uses a 6,000 mAh battery along with a 100 W charger inside the box. It also supports reverse charging.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OnePlus 13 sports a 50 MP main Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide Samsung sensor and a 50 MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. It features a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

OnePlus 13 is IP68 and IP69 rated as well for dust and water protection.

OnePlus 13 starts at CNY 4,499 (around ₹53,100) for 12 GB/ 256 GB variant. The 12 GB/ 512 GB model retails at CNY 4,899 (around ₹57,900) and the 16 GB/ 512 GB for CNY 5,299 (around ₹62,600). The 24 GB/ 1 TB variant has been priced at CNY 5,999 (around ₹70,900).

OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 13 in November in India.

Published - October 31, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

