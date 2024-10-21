GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OnePlus 13 to launch on October 31: Hasselblad tuned camera and other features to expect

The teaser shows three colour options for the OnePlus 13 Chinese buyers

Updated - October 21, 2024 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus 13 launch date gets official. Hasselblad tuned camera and features to expect

OnePlus 13 launch date gets official. Hasselblad tuned camera and features to expect | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

OnePlus will launch its next premium flagship smartphone OnePlus 13 on October 31 in China. It will succeed the OnePlus 12 and expected to run Android 15 out of the box as the Chinese smartphone maker is going to unveil its next operating skin OxygenOS 15 on October 24.

The OnePlus 13 is believed to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the Elite processor with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage for its home market.

The OnePlus Hasselblad partnership for the camera tuning will continue with the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 might use the triple 50 MP Sony lenses at the back along with a 32 MP selfie camera.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

OnePlus is known to pack a huge battery and a fast charging option and therefore, the OnePlus 13 could see a 6,000 mAh cell and a 100 W fast charger included in the box.

The OnePlus 13 display may stretch up to 6.9 inch in order to compete with iPhone 16 Pro Max. It could be a 120 Hz panel with support for Dolby Vision. The brightness is likely to remain at 4,500 nits as OnePlus 12.

The teaser shows three colour options for the OnePlus 13 Chinese buyers.

Published - October 21, 2024 01:32 pm IST

