OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launches in China

December 05, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

OnePlus 12 has been officially launched on Tuesday in China. Succeeding OnePlus 11, the premium flagship smartphone is expected to arrive in January 2024 in India along with other global markets.

The Chinese unit of OnePlus 12 ships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. OnePlus 12 operates on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

OnePlus 12 has a 6.82 inch QHD+ 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

OnePlus 12 features a 5,400mAh battery supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC wired charger, and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The OnePlus Hasselblad partnership continues into the fourth generation with OnePlus 12. It sports a LYT808 50MP main camera from Sony, a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, and IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera. OnePlus 12 has got a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 12 has been priced at 4,299 Chinese Yuan (around ₹50,748) for the 12GB/256GB base variant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.