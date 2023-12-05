HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launches in China

OnePlus 12 has a 6.82 inch QHD+ 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits

December 05, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launches in China

OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launches in China | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

OnePlus 12 has been officially launched on Tuesday in China. Succeeding OnePlus 11, the premium flagship smartphone is expected to arrive in January 2024 in India along with other global markets.

The Chinese unit of OnePlus 12 ships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. OnePlus 12 operates on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

OnePlus 12 has a 6.82 inch QHD+ 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

OnePlus 12 features a 5,400mAh battery supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC wired charger, and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging capabilities.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The OnePlus Hasselblad partnership continues into the fourth generation with OnePlus 12. It sports a LYT808 50MP main camera from Sony, a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, and IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera. OnePlus 12 has got a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 12 has been priced at 4,299 Chinese Yuan (around ₹50,748) for the 12GB/256GB base variant.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.