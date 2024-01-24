January 24, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

OnePlus on Tuesday launched OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 TWS. Succeeding the OnePlus 11 series, the new premium smartphones will compete against Samsung’s Galaxy S24 and Vivo’s X100 series in India.

OnePlus continues its association into 4th gen with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 12. Both the phones come with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 brings triple rear camera setup headed by a 50MP Sony’s LYT-808 sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with 6x in-sensor zoom and a 48MP ultrawide camera having 114° field of view. There is a 32MP front camera for selfies in OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12 has a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with Dolby Vision and adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz. It reaches a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The OnePlus 12 features a 5,400mAh battery supported by a 100W wired charger. It also supports wireless charging.

OnePlus has used Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in OnePlus 12 equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 ROM. It is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces Ready used in head-worn extended reality.

OnePlus 12R

Similarly, the affordable variant in the series, OnePlus 12R, gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. There’s a 5,500mAh battery in OnePlus 12R accompanied by a 100W charger.

OnePlus 12R has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate supporting Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ and 10-bit colour. It reached 4,500 nits of peak brightness and comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

OnePlus 12R sports a 50MP Sony sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro. It has got a 16MP front lens.

OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus Buds 3 ships with 10.4mm drivers, a 6mm tweeter, and ANC up till 48dB. It claims 44 hours of total playback time.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 12 comes in two variants, the 12GB/256GB at ₹64,999 and the 16GB/512GB model at ₹69,999. It will go on sale on January 30.

OnePlus 12R also comes in two variants, the 8GB/128GB at ₹39,999 and the 16GB/256GB version priced at ₹45,999.

OnePlus Buds 3 will be available at ₹5,499 starting February 6.

