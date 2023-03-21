OnePlus 11R Review | A go-to phone in its class

March 21, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

After our OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 reviews, we are moving to the OnePlus 11R smartphone. The new 11R sells at a lower price than the 11 5G, and offers a flagship experience to its users.

In this review, we shed light on the offerings from the latest OnePlus 11R.

Design

The OnePlus 11R looks similar to the 11 5G. A closer look shows the differences: readjustment of camera modules and the absence of Hasselblad branding. The phone is tall, premium-looking, and aesthetically appealing. The buttons are placed like any other OnePlus smartphone, with the power button and alert slider on the right side, and the volume rockers on the left. The microphone is on the top, and the phone has a second outlet for the top speaker and an infrared blaster. The SIM tray, USB-C port, and speaker outlet are placed at the bottom.

The phone’s front side is just like the previously reviewed OnePlus 11 5G - a full display with curved corners and thin bezels. However, the placement of the selfie sensor has changed and it is now at the centre. The fingerprint sensor is built into the display, with lightning fast response times.

Display

The new OnePlus 11R features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its screen resolution is 1240x2772 pixels and comes with HDR10+ support. Being available at a lower price, Dolby Vision support is missing, as seen in the OnePlus 11. The colour production on the screen is good as there is support for 1B colour reproduction. Based on usage, the refresh rate varies thanks to the smart adjustment feature. While streaming movies on Amazon and Netflix, the screen ensured top quality.

OS

The new OnePlus 11R has the same OS unit present in the OnePlus 115G, which is OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13. Being similar in design, it has the same clean and smooth interface along with all the smart features.

Processor

OnePlus has used the second-best Android processor, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Being a flagship processor, it drives all the tasks with ultimate ease. From the customer’s point of view, we feel it is one of the best options one can get in such a price range. The variant which we got to review comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 16GB of RAM. The combination of the processor and the RAM offers fluid surfing, multitasking, and gaming experiences. The experience of playing games on the phone is top-notch, and the Adreno 730GPU does a very good job of providing a sharp graphics outlook to the games.

Camera

On the rear of the OnePlus 11R lies three cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with a lens aperture of f/1.8 and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an aperture of f/2.2 fixed-focus, and a 2MP fixed-focus macro camera. For capturing selfies, there is a 16MP lens with an aperture of f/2.4.

It wouldn’t be fair to compare the 11R’s camera capabilities with the OnePlus 11 5G as there is no support for Hasselblad configuration on the 11R. The daylight photos captured by the 11R are among the best photos from a phone in a similar price range. Pictures show correct colour reproduction and white balance, fine detail for a 12MP resolution, no overly harsh sharpening or haloing, no discernible aliasing around power lines, and the noise in the shadows is well under control. Moreover, the tone mapping is appealing without being flat or too contrasted.

The images captured at night were excellent too. The camera lens manages to capture every detail with sharpness. As always, we would recommend using the night mode to capture images, but you have to keep your hands steady for some seconds in order for images to reflect the details more precisely.

The selfie lens is a treat for selfie lovers. The lens does a commendable job of taking into account every detail with precision. The colours and the contrast levels are astutely preserved.

Battery

The OnePlus 11R is powered by a whopping 5,000mAh battery. The phone comfortably lasts for a day, even after hours of gaming and watching movies. The phone supports hyper-boost charging, powering the phone to 100% within half an hour.

Verdict

With the 11 family series name, the latest OnePlus 11R is a pack deal that offers buyers an easy-on-the-pocket device armed with the latest software and a powerful processor. Undoubtedly, the new OnePlus 11R is a go-to phone, and the best one available in its price range.

It sells at ₹39,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.