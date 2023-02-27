HamberMenu
OnePlus 11 Concept with Active CryoFlux unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023

The OnePlus 11 Concept is said to feature Active CryoFlux for enhanced cooling as it caters to aggressive gamers

February 27, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OnePlus 11 Concept with Active CryoFlux unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, on Monday unveiled the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. Focused on gaming, the OnePlus 11 Concept is said to feature Active CryoFlux for enhanced cooling.

According to OnePlus, the Active CryoFlux technology used in 11 Concept can reduce its temperature by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius, and its frame rate by 3-4 fps.

The Active CryoFlux functions with the industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps at the centre, connected to pipelines sandwiched between an upper and lower diaphragm.

The OnePlus 11 Concept comes with a glass unibody and a clear rear cover to view the micro liquid flowing through the pipelines. The same aesthetic is found in the camera lens. The Active CryoFlux liquid flows through the camera in a halo, and the lens area is surrounded by Guilloche etching.

OnePlus also announced that the newly launched OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform ready for developers to bring XR ideas and explore the potential of wearable AR.

During the MWC, it inked a technical partnership with Perfect World Games over ray tracing technology.

