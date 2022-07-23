OnePlus 10T, OxygenOS 13 and Nord Buds CE announced | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 23, 2022 12:05 IST

The OnePlus 10T is said to be closer to the 10th series flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro, launched this year

OnePlus announced its new and upcoming smartphone, OnePlus 10T, scheduled for an offline lunch on August 3 in New York. Along with the OnePlus 10T, the Chinese smartphone maker will also unveil its new OS, OxygenOS 13, during the same launch event.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The OnePlus 10T is said to be closer to the 10 th series flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in March this year and having Hasselblad camera branding as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is being said that the new OnePlus 10T will ship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OnePlus 10T is going to feature the Sony IMX766 sensor having 50MP resolution with both OIS and EIS support, the brand confirmed. It will have an ultra-wide sensor of probably 8MP, and a 2MP macro lens.

The OnePlus 10T is expected to get a similar 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The battery might be in the range of 4,500mAh with a likely addition of a 120W fast charger inside the box.

Similarly, the brand will roll out its new OxygenOS 13 which is said to bring more customisation and improvements in gaming as well as connectivity. The new OS will first be available in OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by OnePlus 10T and more devices.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has also announced a new entry-level TWS in the Nord ecosystem for India. The new TWS, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, will be the second product in its segment after the company forayed into the entry-level TWS category with Nord Buds earlier this year. The Nord Buds CE is expected to launch with the OnePlus 10T in India.