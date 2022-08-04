OnePlus 10T launched with 150W charger, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1; announces OxygenOS 13 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 04, 2022

The new OxygenOS 13 will be rolled out to the OnePlus 10 Pro first, followed by the 10T later this year

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, on Wednesday launched OnePlus 10T in global markets including India. OnePlus 10T comes with features like Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 150W fast charger and up to 16GB RAM.

Along with the OnePlus 10T, it also announced its new OS called as OxygenOS 13. The new OxygenOS 13 will be rolled out to the OnePlus 10 Pro first, followed by the 10T later this year.

The OnePlus 10T gets the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone operates on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. OnePlus has added a 150W fast charger inside the box of 10T to support its 4,800mAh battery. This Endurance Edition charger claims to fill the phone in 19 minutes.

The OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch display with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a triple camera system set up on its rear having a 50MP Sony IMX766 as main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It has an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The OnePlus 10T features a 16MP selfie lens.

OnePlus 10T comes in three variants; an 8GB/128GB model priced at ₹49,999, a 12GB/256GB variant at ₹54,999 and the 16GB/256GB version for ₹55,999. It sells in two colours; Moonstone Black and Jade Green.