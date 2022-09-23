The OnePlus 10T is an upgrade from its predecessor in every way if one overlooks aspects like camera performance and omission of the Alert slider | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

OnePlus with every launch raises the bar of competition and the induction of the OnePlus 10T in the flagship segment has done the same. The latest OnePlus 10T is a performance upgrade in the 10 series family of OnePlus. It comes with the latest 8+ Gen1 Processor, a supercharger of 150W, and surprisingly no Alert slider. We are going to walk you through all the new updates with which the new OnePlus 10T comes in this review of ours.

Design

OnePlus phones of the same series resemble each other in terms of looks and the new OnePlus 10T is no different as you can clearly notice that it looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro especially from the rear side due to the placement of the camera sensors. The phone holds a matte look which adds to the aesthetic appeal of the phone. The front side though looks distinct from the OnePlus 10 Pro as the corners in the OnePlus 10T are more round which was flatter in the former.

The phone fits the palm quite easily and has lightweight making it easy to carry around and operate for hours without any stress. The company has surprisingly removed the Alert slider which disappointed us as it made us feel like the company has lost its trademark. On the right side lies the power button and the volume rockers are placed on the left side. The SIM tray is placed on the bottom side along with the Type-C port and the speaker outlet. On the top side lies the secondary mic for active noise cancellation and an IR blaster.

The front side of the phone carries a tall display with a selfie sensor placed in the middle and an inbuilt fingerprint sensor that is super quick to respond to the touch. The body of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring that the phone does not sustain any damage after any sudden fall.

Display

The new OnePlus 10T has a 6.7 FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. It features a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000 Hz. Its brightness level is 950 nits and has HDR10+ compatibility. It comes with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and 10-bit colour support. The bezels are very thin, offering wide space.

The colour reproduction is on point as the colours produced are very vivid, bright, and punchy. The screen is comfortably visible under bright daylight. The screen offers an immersive viewing experience allowing you to play any video in its original quality from any online streaming platform. The screen scrolling and gaming experience are quite fluid, and improve gaming performance engaging you in more game time.

OS

The new OnePlus 10T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12 and the company claims that it will get the update of OxygenOS 13 later this year along with the OnePlus 10 Pro. There isn’t much bloatware on the phone, although there are a few OnePlus brand applications that can be uninstalled if you like.

Processor and performance

The newest OnePlus 10T comes equipped with the quickest CPU on the market, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. There is no point in describing how it handled the everyday activities because they are not at all a problem. We have witnessed the SoC performance on iQOO 9T and Galaxy Z Fold4/Flip4.

It features an Adreno 730 GPU for gaming. The gaming experience is additionally improved by the frame stabilizer and GLC (GPU Load Control). Additionally, the phone boasts Customized AI System Booster 2.1, which guarantees ongoing power management and system-level enhancements.

It has a High-Performance mode that enables the CPU to operate at peak performance while paying little attention to battery life or higher temperature thresholds. Off-screen graphics benchmarks show that the OnePlus 10T is a top performer, boosting the already decent performance of the 10 Pro by one frame per second.

The unit which we got to review comes with configurations of 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The phone is also available in 8GB/128GB, and for the first time in 16GB RAM configuration. The processor gets full support from the RAM making the phone a top-notch performer in every section.

Camera

The new OnePlus 10T has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119.9-degree wide angle view, and a 2MP macro lens as the second and third sensors. Although the rear camera sensors are quite effective at catching every detail, the quality of the photographs is a little poorer when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The images captured were very detailed and sharp with proper colour saturation level. The daylight images do not miss out on any details. The presence of AI further enhances the colour saturation level which might sometimes be too much, but you can disable it according to your preference. Surprisingly the new 10T does not come with a zoom camera but there is a 2x setting on the zoom selectors allowing you to capture some good images while using the feature.

The OnePlus 10T misses out on some important features like wireless charging, IP rating, lack of telephoto lens, and most importantly the alert slider | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The ultra-wide lens does a decent job taking into consideration all the details but it lacks the autofocus so you have to keep your patience while shooting with it. The low-light images were very impressive as we were able to capture some sharp images with great exposure. The new OnePlus 10T has 16MP selfie lens and while using it we were able to capture some crisp and sharp selfies. The subject detection was on point and also the portrait selfies were very good.

Battery

OnePlus 10T ships with 4,800mAh battery power with a 150W SuperVOOC charger although you will notice that on the adapter it is written 160W but it delivers 150W only. During our review, the battery lasted a day very easily and we loved the charging speed as the battery got fully charged within 20 minutes, from 0-100%. The company has used 13 temperature sensors to prevent the phone from overheating while charging.

Conclusion

We spent a considerably good amount of time with the new OnePlus 10T and other than the camera we can say that the new OnePlus 10T is an upgrade in every other section, not just performance. It steals the limelight from the iQOO 9T with all the above-mentioned features. Although the new OnePlus 10T is a complete treat, it misses out on some important features like wireless charging, no IP rating, lack of telephoto lens and most importantly the alert slider.