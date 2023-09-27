Nothing’s sub-brand CMF launches earbuds, watch and adapter in India

September 27, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, on Tuesday launched Buds Pro, Watch Pro and Power 65W GaN in India. These newly launched products operate under budget portfolio.

CMF Buds Pro features six microphones, 45dB hybrid active noise cancellation, and up to 11 hours of playback without ANC, and customisation via Nothing X app. It offers listening time to up to 39 hours with the charging case.

The CMF Watch Pro features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 58 fps refresh rate. It offers health tracking, supports 110 sport modes, includes built-in GPS, and claims up to 13 days of battery life on a 340mAh battery.

The screen has 600+ nits peak brightness and 410x502 resolution. It tracks real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, hydration and movement reminders, and personalised goals. Watch Pro is IP68 rated as well for water resistance.

The Watch Pro display allows access to contact list with the dialpad to make and receive calls.

CMF Power 65W GaN charger has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. It is compatible with PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. It also works with MFI-certified cables. The adapter supports a voltage range of 100-240V.

The CMF Watch Pro starts at ₹4,499 (Dark Grey) and ₹4,999 for Metallic Grey. The Buds Pro will sell at ₹3,499 in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange shades. The Power 65W GaN adapter will be available at ₹2,999 in Dark Grey and Orange colours.

CMF products will be available on Flipkart and Myntra.