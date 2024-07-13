GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 shatters sales records; matches Nothing Phone 2a’s single day record

Published - July 13, 2024 11:39 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 11:39 am IST

John Xavier
In a stunning display of market appeal, the newly launched CMF Phone 1 has set a new sales record.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a stunning display of market appeal, the newly launched CMF Phone 1 has set a new sales record. Nothing’s affordable sub-brand CMF has taken the smartphone world by storm, selling an astounding 100,000 units in just 3 hours. This new device has matched the impressive sales figures of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a).

Launched on July 12, the CMF Phone 1 marks Nothing’s fourth mobile phone release and the first from its affordable CMF sub-brand. This milestone not only showcases the brand’s growing popularity but also highlights the increasing consumer appetite for innovative, budget-friendly smartphones.

What sets the CMF Phone 1 apart?

Modular Design: The phone introduces a sleek, customizable exterior that allows users to swap covers for different colours and finishes.

Accessory Compatibility: Users can attach various accessories like lanyards, card holders, or stands, enhancing functionality and personalization.

Budget-friendly: With a starting price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, the CMF Phone 1 brings high-end features to a budget-conscious market.

Processor and storage: The CMF Phone 1 is being powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6.0 based on Android 14. CMF promises two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Colour Options: The device comes in classic black, refreshing light green, and a striking orange, catering to diverse tastes.

The record-breaking sales of the CMF Phone 1 reinforces Nothing’s strategy of offering diverse product lines to cater to myriad consumer segments.

As tech enthusiasts and industry observers are keenly watching CMF’s next moves, one thing is clear: the CMF Phone 1 has struck a chord with consumers, blending affordability with innovation in a package.

From here, it is time to see how this device performs in the hands of buyers.

