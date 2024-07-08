Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, on Monday launched its first smartphone CMF Phone 1 in India. Introduced to sell affordable IoT products, CMF’s Phone 1 will compete against OnePlus’s Nord series, Vivo’s T series, and Realme’s P series.

ADVERTISEMENT

CMF also launched Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 during the launch event.

The CMF Phone 1 has a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone also comes with replaceable back cover. The phone is IP52 rated as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

CMF has loaded its Phone 1 with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger inside the box. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The CMF Phone 1 is being powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Nothing OS 2.6.0 based on Android 14. CMF has promised two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

CMF Phone 1 rides on a 50MP main lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP front camera for selfie lovers.

CMF Phone 1 has been priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant whereas the 8GB/128GB variant will be sold at ₹17,999.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 has a customisable smart dial on the case to control the sound. It comes with an 11 mm bass driver and a 6 mm tweeter and supports LDAC codec, Hi-Res audio wireless and Dirac Opteo with hybrid active noise cancellation of up to 50 dB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buds Pro 2 comes with 6 HD mics and spatial audio effect as well. It claims upto 43 hours of total battery life and a quick 10-minute charge for 7 hours of playback.

CMF Buds Pro 2 will be sold at ₹4,299.

CMF Watch Pro 2 has an interchangeable bezel design with a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display with over 100 customisable watch faces options.

ADVERTISEMENT

It supports more than 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 5 sports. It tracks heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress levels.

Watch Pro 2 is IP68 rated as well and claims a battery life of up to 11 days.

CMF Watch Pro 2 retails at ₹4,999 for Dark Gray, Ash Gray shades, while it will cost ₹5,499 for the Blue and Orange options in vegan leather.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.