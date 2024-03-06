March 06, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF on Tuesday launched Buds and Neckband Pro along with Phone 2a in India. The company claims that Neckband Pro can offer 50 dB hybrid ANC whereas the Buds come with active noise cancellation upto 42 dB.

CMF Buds feature transparency mode, four HD mics, and 12.4 mm bio-fibre driver. It uses Dirac Opteo patented correction technology and is equipped with five EQ settings.

The CMF Buds claims up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge or up to 35.5 hours with the charging case. It has a 45mAh battery in each bud and a 460mAh battery in the case.

CMF Neckband Pro comes with five HD mics and noise cancellation of up to 50 dB. It also features environment adaptive ANC that self-adjusts to ambient noise with three intensity settings. Transparency Mode is also present.

The Neckband Pro has a 3-in-1 smart dial to adjust volume, play/pause or skip tracks, or control active noise cancellation with spin or press. It is IP55 rated for water, sweat and dust resistance.

Neckband Pro ships with a 13.6 mm composite diaphragm driver. The processor claims to create a spatial audio effect.

The Neckband Pro holds a 220mAh battery with 37 hours of non-stop playback claimed and 18 hours in 10 minutes charge (ANC off).

The CMF Buds will be sold at ₹2,499 on Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales starting March 8. Neckband Pro will sell at ₹1,999 from March 11.

