Nothing teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24

Nothing on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) shared a cryptic message about its next product launch on September 24. It is being speculated as Nothing ‘Ear Open’, a new wireless earbuds from the London-based tech startup.

Nothing already has four earbuds in its portfolio: Nothing Ear a, Ear 1, Ear 2 and Nothing Stick. And with its sub-brand CMF, it sells Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro in India.

Earlier, Nothing announced to integrate ChatGPT in its entire audio range.

Nothing ‘Ear Open’, the upcoming audio product might see an open-ear design.

Other details about the next audio products are not available.

The online launch event is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

