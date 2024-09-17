ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24

Updated - September 17, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Nothing already sells Ear a, Ear 1, Ear 2 and Nothing Stick earbuds

The Hindu Bureau

Nothing teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nothing on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) shared a cryptic message about its next product launch on September 24. It is being speculated as Nothing ‘Ear Open’, a new wireless earbuds from the London-based tech startup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing already has four earbuds in its portfolio: Nothing Ear a, Ear 1, Ear 2 and Nothing Stick. And with its sub-brand CMF, it sells Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro in India.

Earlier, Nothing announced to integrate ChatGPT in its entire audio range.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nothing ‘Ear Open’, the upcoming audio product might see an open-ear design.

Nothing ‘Ear Open’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Other details about the next audio products are not available.

The online launch event is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US