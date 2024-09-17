GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24

Nothing already sells Ear a, Ear 1, Ear 2 and Nothing Stick earbuds

Updated - September 17, 2024 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nothing teases 'Ear Open' launch on September 24

Nothing teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nothing on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) shared a cryptic message about its next product launch on September 24. It is being speculated as Nothing ‘Ear Open’, a new wireless earbuds from the London-based tech startup.

Nothing already has four earbuds in its portfolio: Nothing Ear a, Ear 1, Ear 2 and Nothing Stick. And with its sub-brand CMF, it sells Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro in India.

Earlier, Nothing announced to integrate ChatGPT in its entire audio range.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Nothing ‘Ear Open’, the upcoming audio product might see an open-ear design.

Nothing ‘Ear Open’

Nothing ‘Ear Open’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Other details about the next audio products are not available.

The online launch event is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Published - September 17, 2024 05:38 pm IST

